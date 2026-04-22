'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'

Reaching the heights of 2024 was never going to be easy for Ralph Beckett and, while last season brought notable success, the trainer is aiming to rediscover the consistency that has defined his high-class stable.

A Group 1 victory with Qirat, alongside more than 100 winners and close to £3.6 million in domestic prize-money, would represent a strong campaign by most standards, yet it could not compare to the remarkable year that preceded it, when Beckett celebrated major victories in the Arc, Irish Oaks and at the Breeders’ Cup.

“It was always going to be tough to match 2024 and, although there were highlights such as Qirat in the Sussex Stakes, I don’t think we quite found the same rhythm as in the previous three years,” said Beckett. “We had a couple of spells when the horses weren’t fully healthy at key times, which set us back, but hopefully we can avoid that this year.”