Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGavin Cromwell Stable Tour
premium

'He ran a cracker at Cheltenham and will have learned a lot - he's still raw and open to lots of improvement'

author image
Conor FennellyReporter

There are not many stables on either side of the Irish Sea that have enjoyed a better start to the season than Gavin Cromwell's Meath-based outfit, which was demonstrated in some style at Cheltenham’s October meeting when the yard saddled five runners and returned with three winners and two seconds.

One of those successes came courtesy of dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter, who made a perfect start over fences, and the eight-year-old’s career is emblematic of the type of horse Cromwell tends to thrive with. The son of Yeats won a handicap hurdle at Cork in October 2019 off a mark of 105 and just over a year later he landed the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Such progression has become commonplace with Cromwell's team – Final Orders rose 28lb in the ratings last season, while Stumptown also thrived under the stable's stewardship, finding 29lb of improvement throughout the campaign and was just touched off in the Kim Muir. Lucrative handicaps were also plundered with the likes of Perceval Legallois, Limerick Lace and Malina Girl, while the 2021 Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier came within two and a quarter lengths of Grand National glory at Aintree.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 November 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 6 November 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours