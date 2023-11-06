'He ran a cracker at Cheltenham and will have learned a lot - he's still raw and open to lots of improvement'
There are not many stables on either side of the Irish Sea that have enjoyed a better start to the season than Gavin Cromwell's Meath-based outfit, which was demonstrated in some style at Cheltenham’s October meeting when the yard saddled five runners and returned with three winners and two seconds.
One of those successes came courtesy of dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter, who made a perfect start over fences, and the eight-year-old’s career is emblematic of the type of horse Cromwell tends to thrive with. The son of Yeats won a handicap hurdle at Cork in October 2019 off a mark of 105 and just over a year later he landed the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Such progression has become commonplace with Cromwell's team – Final Orders rose 28lb in the ratings last season, while Stumptown also thrived under the stable's stewardship, finding 29lb of improvement throughout the campaign and was just touched off in the Kim Muir. Lucrative handicaps were also plundered with the likes of Perceval Legallois, Limerick Lace and Malina Girl, while the 2021 Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier came within two and a quarter lengths of Grand National glory at Aintree.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'I like this horse a lot - and we'll fancy him strongly for the Coral Gold Cup if it keeps on raining'
- 'There's still plenty of room off his mark and he can win a decent race with a low weight'
- 'It was unbelievable when he won at the Cheltenham Festival - but three miles over fences could be the making of him'
- 'She loves jumping fences and the talent is there - she definitely has a nice race in her'
- 'He looks special and is an outstanding prospect - the type you dream about'
- 'I like this horse a lot - and we'll fancy him strongly for the Coral Gold Cup if it keeps on raining'
- 'There's still plenty of room off his mark and he can win a decent race with a low weight'
- 'It was unbelievable when he won at the Cheltenham Festival - but three miles over fences could be the making of him'
- 'She loves jumping fences and the talent is there - she definitely has a nice race in her'
- 'He looks special and is an outstanding prospect - the type you dream about'