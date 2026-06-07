He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race

Roger Varian has been on the Royal Ascot scoresheet in six of the last seven years and it was business as usual 12 months ago when My Cloud, the subject of an almighty ante-post plunge, justified favouritism in the Royal Hunt Cup.

However, this season's five-day meeting, which starts a week on Tuesday, has the potential to be his most significant yet, with the Newmarket trainer holding a live chance in the Gold Cup with Rahiebb.

Beaten a length in last year's Queen's Vase, Rahiebb went on to finish a neck second in the St Leger and looked a more polished individual when returning to the track this season with an impressive victory in the Yorkshire Cup.