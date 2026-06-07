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He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
Our Royal Ascot Stable Tours series kicks off with Lewis Porteous getting the all-important lowdown from Roger Varian
Roger Varian has been on the Royal Ascot scoresheet in six of the last seven years and it was business as usual 12 months ago when My Cloud, the subject of an almighty ante-post plunge, justified favouritism in the Royal Hunt Cup.
However, this season's five-day meeting, which starts a week on Tuesday, has the potential to be his most significant yet, with the Newmarket trainer holding a live chance in the Gold Cup with Rahiebb.
Beaten a length in last year's Queen's Vase, Rahiebb went on to finish a neck second in the St Leger and looked a more polished individual when returning to the track this season with an impressive victory in the Yorkshire Cup.
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Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
- 'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
- 'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'