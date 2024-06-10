Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 RoscommonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 RoscommonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'Everyone's agreed to supplement him and he goes there as one of the leading fancies'

author image
David CarrReporter

Karl Burke heads the northern chances at Royal Ascot but there are plenty of other trainers heading south with high hopes, as David Carr discovered.

Ed Bethell

Elim
Kensington Palace Handicap (Wednesday)

She might run in the Kensington Palace if she scrapes in. She had a slight hold-up last year and I hope this will be her season. She's done really well from three to four, had a nice blowout at Redcar and has been for a racecourse gallop since.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inStable Tours

iconCopy
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours