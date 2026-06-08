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40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
Top trainer Karl Burke talks Andrew Dietz through his strong team for the royal meeting
Karl Burke has proved a major force in the two-year-old races at Royal Ascot and another exciting bunch of juveniles features in a high-quality team for the five-day meeting.
Six of the Middleham trainer's eight winners at the royal meeting in the last decade have come with two-year-olds and the Wathnan Racing-owned trio, Wild Blossom, Ruler's Pride and Light Of Dawn, look like the standouts after their debut victories.
History tells us not to discount Burke's lesser-fancied juveniles, either, as three of his past winners returned at 40-1, 22-1 and 12-1. They will be aiming to follow the example set by last year's Albany winner Venetian Sun, who returns as clear favourite for the Commonwealth Cup.
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Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'