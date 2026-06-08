40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'

Karl Burke has proved a major force in the two-year-old races at Royal Ascot and another exciting bunch of juveniles features in a high-quality team for the five-day meeting.

Six of the Middleham trainer's eight winners at the royal meeting in the last decade have come with two-year-olds and the Wathnan Racing-owned trio, Wild Blossom, Ruler's Pride and Light Of Dawn, look like the standouts after their debut victories.

History tells us not to discount Burke's lesser-fancied juveniles, either, as three of his past winners returned at 40-1, 22-1 and 12-1. They will be aiming to follow the example set by last year's Albany winner Venetian Sun, who returns as clear favourite for the Commonwealth Cup.