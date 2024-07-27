FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureRacing Lives
premium
'You can call it shrewd, but training is only common sense' - the late bloomer who became the handicap king
Racing Lives is a new weekly series on the lives of people and horses we have recently lost. Here, John Randall remembers legendary trainer and handicap king Reg Akehurst.
Reg Akehurst, who died in May at the age of 94, was a self-made man who became the shrewdest dual-purpose trainer of his generation.
Shrewdness is not measured by Group or Grade 1 victories – though he scored at that level both on the Flat (with Gold Rod) and over jumps – but by reputation and success in big betting races.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Lives
Last updated
Copy