'This horse made the spine tingle last time - and I'm hoping he can do something very special in the Jack Richards'

What was your best ever Cheltenham Festival win?

The first year we did In The Know, I sat down two weeks before the festival and picked out a handful of horses I thought were guaranteed to be in the mix in the Graded races and put them in each-way multiples. Five of them won, Black Tears being the biggest price. Two got beat. If Epatante and Zanahiyr had won the Champion and the Triumph, I wouldn’t have come back for the Aintree previews as I’d have probably moved to a tropical island. I have never, and will never, come as close to the proverbial life-changer again.

Who’s your strongest fancy at the meeting this year?

It’s a tough year for strong fancies. If Lossiemouth ran in the Mares’ Hurdle she’d be a very confident banker, but that’s up in the air. If you gave me a tenner and said, ‘You have to back one horse to win or we’ll give you a good clip around the ear’, I’d probably close my eyes and take my punishment. However, Heart Wood in the Ryanair is the exact type of horse I like to back small win, big place. If he runs the same race as last year, he’s impossible to throw out and he’s older, better and, crucially, this will be his second visit to the track, so he will almost certainly improve.

Who wins the Champion Hurdle?

The New Lion has the winning knack, Brighterdaysahead is a tank when she’s on song and Poniros was a huge eyecatcher last time, but one is too short, one has been beaten on both her starts here and could bounce, and one is still a baby and will be better next season. Lossiemouth is the biggest danger but I still think she’s better over further, so Jeremy and Lorcan, it’s over to you. Golden Ace, who has never been out of the first two over the trip and loves the track, will be the backbone of all my each-way bets during the week. If she’s out of the frame, I’ll make a little betting slip bonfire in the car park and toast marshmallows to cheer myself up.