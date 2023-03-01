Sire Du Berlais had me in a trough of despair - until Barry Geraghty got me out of it
Greatest Festival Rides – No. 12
Barry Geraghty, Sire Du Berlais, 2019 Pertemps Final
Amid the fevered celebrations when Sire Du Berlais won the Pertemps Final in 2019, Gordon Elliott said: "Going to the last, I thought we were beat." I never quite reached that trough of despair myself but there was a lot of grimacing, wincing and tutting as I tracked the 4-1 favourite's disconcerting progress through that three-mile contest.
You know what you're hoping for if you bet on one of JP McManus's in a handicap and it goes off as the well-backed favourite. Something along the lines of Unsinkable Boxer, five lengths clear off the final bend and still on the bridle as the other jockeys row helplessly away.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in