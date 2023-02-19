Ruby Walsh: 'Gerri Colombe definitely stands out for me - there seem to be no negatives'

Across the next three weeks, 15 top judges will answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. First up is legendary jockey and top pundit Ruby Walsh



What’s your best bet of the meeting?

The banker looks to be Constitution Hill, but is he a bet? No, he is that kind of a price. It looks tough to pick winners this year, but I think Gaillard Du Mesnil will be hard to beat if he lines up in the National Hunt Chase.