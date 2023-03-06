Richard Phillips: 'I had a little wager before his last run and I still think he's a huge price'
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
What’s your best bet of the meeting?
Gaelic Warrior in the Ballymore. He has all the makings of a very good horse with lots of improvement in him.
How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement