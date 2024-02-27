Richard Johnson: 'He's very much ahead of the handicapper if he gets into the County or the Martin Pipe'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle winner and former champion jockey Richard Johnson . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
I'm finding it hard to come up with anything to beat Banbridge in the Ryanair.
What do you make of the clash between new favourite State Man and Constitution Hill?
Up until Tuesday, I was thinking Constitution Hill was still much the better horse and a league above everything else, and I was hoping to enjoy watching an impressive performance from the horse of a generation, but obviously now we're all waiting to see what happens next.
Published on 27 February 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 18:04, 27 February 2024
