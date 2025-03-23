Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Racing and the Economy

Racing is vital to all parts of Britain - and that is why government should want to be on its side

Racing is vital to all parts of Britain - and that is why government should want to be on its side

icon
Lee Mottershead
'We have got ourselves into a ridiculous situation where the government is doing damage to one of Britain's major industries'
'We have got ourselves into a ridiculous situation where the government is doing damage to one of Britain's major industries'
icon
Racing and the Economy
'People come racing and need somewhere to stay, places to eat, and they explore the area - so the course provides enormous economic benefits'
'People come racing and need somewhere to stay, places to eat, and they explore the area - so the course provides enormous economic benefits'
icon
Racing and the Economy
Shoes, shavings and money spent in the pub - how a single racehorse brings huge benefit to the economy
Shoes, shavings and money spent in the pub - how a single racehorse brings huge benefit to the economy
icon
Racing and the Economy
Racing is vital to all parts of Britain - and that is why government should want to be on its side

Racing is vital to all parts of Britain - and that is why government should want to be on its side

icon
Lee Mottershead
'We have got ourselves into a ridiculous situation where the government is doing damage to one of Britain's major industries'
'We have got ourselves into a ridiculous situation where the government is doing damage to one of Britain's major industries'
icon
Racing and the Economy
'People come racing and need somewhere to stay, places to eat, and they explore the area - so the course provides enormous economic benefits'
icon
Racing and the Economy
Shoes, shavings and money spent in the pub - how a single racehorse brings huge benefit to the economy
icon
Racing and the Economy
'People come racing and need somewhere to stay, places to eat, and they explore the area - so the course provides enormous economic benefits'
icon
Racing and the Economy
Shoes, shavings and money spent in the pub - how a single racehorse brings huge benefit to the economy
icon
Racing and the Economy