Paul Kealy: 'I'm convinced she's well handicapped and we haven't seen the best of her this season'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's leading Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

I'm very warm to the chances of Under Control in the County Hurdle as I'm convinced she's very well handicapped and we haven't seen the best of her this season. If it stays dry she might go to the Morebattle at Kelso on Saturday to have a crack at the £100,000 bonus for winning that and any race at the festival. I won't be opposing her there, that's for sure.

Can State Man get closer to Constitution Hill – or even beat him?

Getting closer to him and beating him are two different things. If he gets beaten by eight lengths this year he's got closer, so of course he can. I don't see how he turns the tables on a peak Constitution Hill, though.