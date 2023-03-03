Paul Carberry in his element with those peerless powers of patience

Greatest Festival Rides - No. 10

Paul Carberry (Frenchman's Creek, 2002 National Hunt Handicap Chase)

It was the kind of finish that made you think your nan could have ridden the winner and still had enough energy left to run a half-marathon, such was the ease with which Frenchman’s Creek strolled past the post after more than three miles of supposedly lung-bursting effort.

Three lengths was the margin of victory, but the suspicion was that it could have been 33 had he been asked to put his back into it. Yet much about the rest of the horse’s career suggests that these suspicions were not only unfounded but also unfair on Paul Carberry.