Patrick Mullins: 'I'm a believer in this horse - the race will suit him perfectly and he can outrun his odds'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. First up is record-breaking amateur rider Patrick Mullins . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
I’m a massive Fact To File fan. He got beat by a fast Flat-bred horse in the Champion Bumper last year, and a trip and fences were always going to be his game. He's a beautiful horse to ride, big and comfortable, settled and sensible, with a high cruising speed and a change of gear. I’d expect him to be hard to beat and I really hope he can get to the Gold Cup next year.
Can State Man get closer to Constitution Hill – or even beat him?
State Man is like Roy Keane’s postman – he just turns up, does his job and goes home. He has been defeated only once for us, but it was pretty comprehensive and behind Constitution Hill in last year's Champion Hurdle. I’m still in awe of Constitution Hill’s Supreme performance having ridden in it, albeit some way behind him. Yes, we can change tactics, but essentially we have to hope that Constitution Hill has an off day, which I think he did at Aintree last year. And maybe his preparation this season hasn’t been ideal. Hope is what we have.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 February 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 16:30, 25 February 2024
- Paul Nicholls: 'He's a young, progressive horse and I think he'll go very well'
- Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'
- Charlie Morlock: 'I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years with Nicky Henderson - but nothing like him'
- Richard Phillips: 'I had a little wager before his last run and I still think he's a huge price'
- Tom Segal: 'He has looked awesome and would be my fancy in the Ballymore'
- Paul Nicholls: 'He's a young, progressive horse and I think he'll go very well'
- Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'
- Charlie Morlock: 'I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years with Nicky Henderson - but nothing like him'
- Richard Phillips: 'I had a little wager before his last run and I still think he's a huge price'
- Tom Segal: 'He has looked awesome and would be my fancy in the Ballymore'