Patrick Mullins: 'I'm a believer in this horse - the race will suit him perfectly and he can outrun his odds'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. First up is record-breaking amateur rider Patrick Mullins . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

I’m a massive Fact To File fan. He got beat by a fast Flat-bred horse in the Champion Bumper last year, and a trip and fences were always going to be his game. He's a beautiful horse to ride, big and comfortable, settled and sensible, with a high cruising speed and a change of gear. I’d expect him to be hard to beat and I really hope he can get to the Gold Cup next year.

Can State Man get closer to Constitution Hill – or even beat him?

State Man is like Roy Keane’s postman – he just turns up, does his job and goes home. He has been defeated only once for us, but it was pretty comprehensive and behind Constitution Hill in last year's Champion Hurdle. I’m still in awe of Constitution Hill’s Supreme performance having ridden in it, albeit some way behind him. Yes, we can change tactics, but essentially we have to hope that Constitution Hill has an off day, which I think he did at Aintree last year. And maybe his preparation this season hasn’t been ideal. Hope is what we have.