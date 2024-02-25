Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:40 HerefordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:40 HerefordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureUltimate Cheltenham Preview Night
premium

Patrick Mullins: 'I'm a believer in this horse - the race will suit him perfectly and he can outrun his odds'

Patrick MullinsJockey

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. First up is record-breaking amateur rider Patrick Mullins . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

I’m a massive Fact To File fan. He got beat by a fast Flat-bred horse in the Champion Bumper last year, and a trip and fences were always going to be his game. He's a beautiful horse to ride, big and comfortable, settled and sensible, with a high cruising speed and a change of gear. I’d expect him to be hard to beat and I really hope he can get to the Gold Cup next year. 

Can State Man get closer to Constitution Hill – or even beat him?

State Man is like Roy Keane’s postman – he just turns up, does his job and goes home. He has been defeated only once for us, but it was pretty comprehensive and behind Constitution Hill in last year's Champion Hurdle. I’m still in awe of Constitution Hill’s Supreme performance having ridden in it, albeit some way behind him. Yes, we can change tactics, but essentially we have to hope that Constitution Hill has an off day, which I think he did at Aintree last year. And maybe his preparation this season hasn’t been ideal. Hope is what we have. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 February 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night

Last updated 16:30, 25 February 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night