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Interview40 Years of Expertise
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'Nobody knows what went on behind closed doors. I was looking at six to ten years, do you know that?'

Former Racing Post Weekender columnist Kieren Fallon walks down memory fairway with Lee Mottershead

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Racing writer of the year

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. 

In this article, Lee Mottershead talks to former champion jockey Kieren Fallon, whose weekly column was a staple of the Racing Post Weekender from 2009 to 2014.

Kieren Fallon is in a spot of bother.

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