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Interview40 Years of Expertise
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'Nobody knows what went on behind closed doors. I was looking at six to ten years, do you know that?'
Former Racing Post Weekender columnist Kieren Fallon walks down memory fairway with Lee Mottershead
40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.
In this article, Lee Mottershead talks to former champion jockey Kieren Fallon, whose weekly column was a staple of the Racing Post Weekender from 2009 to 2014.
Kieren Fallon is in a spot of bother.
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more in40 Years of Expertise
- 'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
- From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- 'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
- 'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
more in40 Years of Expertise
- 'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
- From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- 'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
- 'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'