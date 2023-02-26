Racing Post logo
Neil Channing: 'I thought he ran a brilliant trial - he's my bet of the meeting'

Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is professional punter Neil Channing.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?

I certainly wouldn't say I give State Man a better chance than the market suggests of beating Constitution Hill. He's 11-4 and in fact I think I would struggle to take 5-1 if I had to bet win-only and the race was today. Given the race will probably have fewer than eight runners, though, he is an outstanding and totally filthy each-way bet at that price. One for the shops boys!

Published on 26 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 February 2023
