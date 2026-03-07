'I've done my brains at Cheltenham as a bookie - but I'll be laying all the big names here and I fancy getting a result'

What was your best ever Cheltenham Festival win?

I had a decent bet on Norton's Coin at 200-1 to win the 1990 Gold Cup with a bookmaker in Northampton called Con Wilson. Beyond Desert Orchid, the race lacked any depth and, at 50-1 a place, I thought he had a squeak. We were staying at the Cheltenham Country Club but never made it to the racecourse. We stayed in the hotel and watched it there. I was on the floor! I didn't tell anybody who I'd backed and there must have been eight of us in there watching it. At 200-1, it's the biggest-priced winner I've ever backed. It's an amazing memory.

What was your worst result as a layer?

I'll be honest, I've done my brains at Cheltenham as a bookie. The worst one was when Liberman won the Champion Bumper in 2003. He just kept getting shorter and you could lay 5-2. Coming into the straight he was being driven and I thought he couldn't win, but Tony McCoy gave it the best ride you'll ever see and he wouldn't let anyone pass. That was the worst result.

Who’s your strongest fancy at the meeting this year?

Panda Boy in the Hunters' Chase on Friday. A pal of mine, who is a good judge and knows the form of these hunter chasers far better than I do, has been talking about this horse for a while. The money is coming, but there's still 8-1 around in a place. Because it comes after the Gold Cup, it's always a good race to take a bet on for the bookies.