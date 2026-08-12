'It's the number one factor that would make me have a bet' - racing's best betting brains on how to master a 'hugely underplayed' part of the sport

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Ross Brierley speaks for the many punters who like to see a horse returning to the scene of past glories when he says: "Course form, for me, is the number one factor that will tip me over into having a bet."

Brierley, presenter of the Racing Post's In The Know show and a self-described semi-pro punter, adds: "I think people underplay it hugely. It doesn't have to be winning course form necessarily. It just has to be, this horse has had a positive experience or two at the track."

Paul Kealy, among our most popular tipsters, says 'horses for courses' is his favourite angle in racing.