Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'It's the number one factor that would make me have a bet' - racing's best betting brains on how to master a 'hugely underplayed' part of the sport

Chris Cook talks to pro punters, Pricewise and other leading experts in part two of our essential betting series

author image
Senior writer
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ross Brierley speaks for the many punters who like to see a horse returning to the scene of past glories when he says: "Course form, for me, is the number one factor that will tip me over into having a bet."

Brierley, presenter of the Racing Post's In The Know show and a self-described semi-pro punter, adds: "I think people underplay it hugely. It doesn't have to be winning course form necessarily. It just has to be, this horse has had a positive experience or two at the track."

Paul Kealy, among our most popular tipsters, says 'horses for courses' is his favourite angle in racing.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Fundamentals of Betting

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Fundamentals of Betting
more inThe Fundamentals of Betting