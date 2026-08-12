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'It's the number one factor that would make me have a bet' - racing's best betting brains on how to master a 'hugely underplayed' part of the sport
Chris Cook talks to pro punters, Pricewise and other leading experts in part two of our essential betting series
Ross Brierley speaks for the many punters who like to see a horse returning to the scene of past glories when he says: "Course form, for me, is the number one factor that will tip me over into having a bet."
Brierley, presenter of the Racing Post's In The Know show and a self-described semi-pro punter, adds: "I think people underplay it hugely. It doesn't have to be winning course form necessarily. It just has to be, this horse has had a positive experience or two at the track."
Paul Kealy, among our most popular tipsters, says 'horses for courses' is his favourite angle in racing.
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Published on inThe Fundamentals of Betting
Last updated