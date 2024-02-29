FeatureGreatest Festival Moments
premium
'It was just mayhem' - Ireland finds its voice again as Imperial Call ends its Gold Cup drought
Greatest Ever Festival Moments - No. 11
Ireland ends its Gold Cup drought
It is hard to imagine when eight of the last ten Gold Cups have crossed the Irish Sea, but in 1996 a decade had whistled by since Dawn Run's epic triumph under Jonjo O'Neill.
Not since Arkle ended an 11-year drought in 1964 had there been such a yawning gap for Irish-trained horses in the sport's marquee event. Then, almost out of nowhere, Imperial Call emerged.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 February 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:00, 29 February 2024
Copy
more inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
- Pulled up after two hurdles - but Cheltenham still shows a great champion the reverence he was owed
- All that frustration - but finally the catharsis as One Man gets his crowning moment
- Boos give way to something magical as a vanquished hero gets the stirring send-off he deserved
- 'It was quite humbling, an experience I'll never forget - it was right up there with being in the Olympic velodrome'
more inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
- Pulled up after two hurdles - but Cheltenham still shows a great champion the reverence he was owed
- All that frustration - but finally the catharsis as One Man gets his crowning moment
- Boos give way to something magical as a vanquished hero gets the stirring send-off he deserved
- 'It was quite humbling, an experience I'll never forget - it was right up there with being in the Olympic velodrome'