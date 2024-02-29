'It was just mayhem' - Ireland finds its voice again as Imperial Call ends its Gold Cup drought

Greatest Ever Festival Moments - No. 11

Ireland ends its Gold Cup drought

It is hard to imagine when eight of the last ten Gold Cups have crossed the Irish Sea, but in 1996 a decade had whistled by since Dawn Run's epic triumph under Jonjo O'Neill.

Not since Arkle ended an 11-year drought in 1964 had there been such a yawning gap for Irish-trained horses in the sport's marquee event. Then, almost out of nowhere, Imperial Call emerged.