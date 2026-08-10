'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.

In this article, Peter Thomas talks to Mel Collier, one of only three people who have ever held the title of 'Pricewise'.

On the patio of a smart little garden in Wimbledon, south-west London, surrounded by neighbours, flowerpots and geraniums, is a good, quiet place to take stock of a working life spent in the hurly-burly of horseracing.