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InterviewMel Collier
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'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
Tipping giant Mel Collier tells Peter Thomas about the methods and mindset that made him the punter's greatest pal
40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.
In this article, Peter Thomas talks to Mel Collier, one of only three people who have ever held the title of 'Pricewise'.
On the patio of a smart little garden in Wimbledon, south-west London, surrounded by neighbours, flowerpots and geraniums, is a good, quiet place to take stock of a working life spent in the hurly-burly of horseracing.
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more in40 Years of Expertise
- From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- 'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
- 'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
- 'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
more in40 Years of Expertise
- From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- 'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
- 'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
- 'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'