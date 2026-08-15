'He was a remarkable man' - popular Newmarket figure mourned by Kirsten Rausing and Jane Chapple-Hyam after death at 86

Hugo Morriss, the former owner of Banstead Manor Stud, has been remembered for his contribution to racing through his many roles in the sport, including as an owner, breeder and racecourse steward.

Morriss, who died last month aged 86, owned and managed the historic Newmarket stud until its sale to Juddmonte in 1987.

He continued to breed on a smaller scale, boarding his mares at Kirsten Rausing's Lanwades Stud. Along with his late wife Maya, he bred and raced horses in partnership with Rausing, including Group 2 winner Sons And Lovers.