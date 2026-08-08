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'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Ross Brierley with a personal tribute to his former colleague Mick Naughton
Some crave respect, some demand it and others naturally command it by how they operate in the world. Mick Naughton, the former jockey, trainer and broadcaster who died in June at the age of 82, was very much the latter.
I first met Naughton 20 years ago, when my first real job after graduating from university was as a producer, junior broadcaster and general dogsbody at William Hill Radio, a curious department that was ostensibly part of the company but operated akin to Catalonia, an autonomous region with its own ways of working.
There was a handful of staff, a rotating roster of freelancers and, well, Mick. He was known to many as The Silver Fox, not only because of his immaculate head of ice-white hair, but also because he carried himself with the attentive confidence of the animal too. He was a strong personality with a soft centre, just the type of person you need in a slightly chaotic workplace with clashing egos and ideas.
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Published on inRacing Lives
Last updated
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