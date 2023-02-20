Racing Post logo
OpinionUltimate Cheltenham Preview Night
premium

Harry Findlay: 'He's the best value of the week and I've had a proper punt on him'

Over the next three weeks, 15 top judges will answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Here straight-talking punter and owner Harry Findlay gives his views.

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Blazing Khal at 11-4 in the Stayers' Hurdle. He looks the best value of the week at this stage and I've had a proper punt on him, non-runner no bet.

Published on 20 February 2023Last updated 20:20, 20 February 2023
icon
