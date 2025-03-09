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Greatest Festival Duels

Friends, rivals and all-time greats - Denman and Kauto Star give us one of the sport's most iconic moments

Friends, rivals and all-time greats - Denman and Kauto Star give us one of the sport's most iconic moments

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Greatest Festival Duels
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How Monksfield conquered Sea Pigeon in an epic - undeterred by the most bizarre pre-race routine imaginable
How Monksfield conquered Sea Pigeon in an epic - undeterred by the most bizarre pre-race routine imaginable
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Greatest Festival Duels
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Priests and farmers, lords and layabouts - all came together to herald the greatest there's ever been
Priests and farmers, lords and layabouts - all came together to herald the greatest there's ever been
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Greatest Festival Duels
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AP McCoy was never one to give up and made the impossible possible - it was a masterpiece
AP McCoy was never one to give up and made the impossible possible - it was a masterpiece
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Greatest Festival Duels
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The sound from the ring may have been the trembling of the layers, whose liabilities on the two Irish 'good things' would have been colossal
The sound from the ring may have been the trembling of the layers, whose liabilities on the two Irish 'good things' would have been colossal
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Greatest Festival Duels
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If the half-length verdict sounds conclusive, it didn't seem that way to an enthralled grandstand - this was vintage Cheltenham
If the half-length verdict sounds conclusive, it didn't seem that way to an enthralled grandstand - this was vintage Cheltenham
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Greatest Festival Duels
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The lovable rogue and the brave warrior who left Cheltenham buzzing after an epic Gold Cup
The lovable rogue and the brave warrior who left Cheltenham buzzing after an epic Gold Cup
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Greatest Festival Duels
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Neither horse wilted, neither jockey blinked - how the 2004 Supreme unfolded in favour of the Irish banker
Neither horse wilted, neither jockey blinked - how the 2004 Supreme unfolded in favour of the Irish banker
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Greatest Festival Duels
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Returning from heavily contrasting absences, Cyborgo and Mysilv serve up a Stayers' Hurdle to savour
Returning from heavily contrasting absences, Cyborgo and Mysilv serve up a Stayers' Hurdle to savour
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Greatest Festival Duels
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How motionless magician JT McNamara conjured a remarkable win over a gallant rival
How motionless magician JT McNamara conjured a remarkable win over a gallant rival
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Greatest Festival Duels
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How the king of the staying hurdlers met his match in a £5,000 grey bought out of a field
How the king of the staying hurdlers met his match in a £5,000 grey bought out of a field
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Greatest Festival Duels
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The day a mighty mare outshone the pride of Ireland, reducing the Cheltenham grandstand to a hushed silence
The day a mighty mare outshone the pride of Ireland, reducing the Cheltenham grandstand to a hushed silence
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Greatest Festival Duels
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'I didn't know the result, it could have gone either way' - Champleve and Hill Society in one of Cheltenham's closest finishes
'I didn't know the result, it could have gone either way' - Champleve and Hill Society in one of Cheltenham's closest finishes
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Greatest Festival Duels
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History made as renowned battler Inglis Drever defies everything France can throw at him up the Cheltenham hill
History made as renowned battler Inglis Drever defies everything France can throw at him up the Cheltenham hill
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Greatest Festival Duels
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Ireland had waited a decade for a top two-mile chaser - then two came along at once and served up an epic
Ireland had waited a decade for a top two-mile chaser - then two came along at once and served up an epic
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Friends, rivals and all-time greats - Denman and Kauto Star give us one of the sport's most iconic moments

Friends, rivals and all-time greats - Denman and Kauto Star give us one of the sport's most iconic moments

icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
How Monksfield conquered Sea Pigeon in an epic - undeterred by the most bizarre pre-race routine imaginable
How Monksfield conquered Sea Pigeon in an epic - undeterred by the most bizarre pre-race routine imaginable
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Priests and farmers, lords and layabouts - all came together to herald the greatest there's ever been
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
AP McCoy was never one to give up and made the impossible possible - it was a masterpiece
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Priests and farmers, lords and layabouts - all came together to herald the greatest there's ever been
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
AP McCoy was never one to give up and made the impossible possible - it was a masterpiece
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
The sound from the ring may have been the trembling of the layers, whose liabilities on the two Irish 'good things' would have been colossal
The sound from the ring may have been the trembling of the layers, whose liabilities on the two Irish 'good things' would have been colossal
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
If the half-length verdict sounds conclusive, it didn't seem that way to an enthralled grandstand - this was vintage Cheltenham
If the half-length verdict sounds conclusive, it didn't seem that way to an enthralled grandstand - this was vintage Cheltenham
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
The lovable rogue and the brave warrior who left Cheltenham buzzing after an epic Gold Cup
The lovable rogue and the brave warrior who left Cheltenham buzzing after an epic Gold Cup
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Neither horse wilted, neither jockey blinked - how the 2004 Supreme unfolded in favour of the Irish banker
Neither horse wilted, neither jockey blinked - how the 2004 Supreme unfolded in favour of the Irish banker
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Returning from heavily contrasting absences, Cyborgo and Mysilv serve up a Stayers' Hurdle to savour
Returning from heavily contrasting absences, Cyborgo and Mysilv serve up a Stayers' Hurdle to savour
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
How motionless magician JT McNamara conjured a remarkable win over a gallant rival
How motionless magician JT McNamara conjured a remarkable win over a gallant rival
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
How the king of the staying hurdlers met his match in a £5,000 grey bought out of a field
How the king of the staying hurdlers met his match in a £5,000 grey bought out of a field
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
The day a mighty mare outshone the pride of Ireland, reducing the Cheltenham grandstand to a hushed silence
The day a mighty mare outshone the pride of Ireland, reducing the Cheltenham grandstand to a hushed silence
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
'I didn't know the result, it could have gone either way' - Champleve and Hill Society in one of Cheltenham's closest finishes
'I didn't know the result, it could have gone either way' - Champleve and Hill Society in one of Cheltenham's closest finishes
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
History made as renowned battler Inglis Drever defies everything France can throw at him up the Cheltenham hill
History made as renowned battler Inglis Drever defies everything France can throw at him up the Cheltenham hill
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock
Ireland had waited a decade for a top two-mile chaser - then two came along at once and served up an epic
Ireland had waited a decade for a top two-mile chaser - then two came along at once and served up an epic
icon
Greatest Festival Duels
padlock