Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'Everyone in racing knew him and I don’t think anyone ever had a bad word to say about him'

author image
Reporter

Racing is about much more than big-name owners, trainers and jockeys. Its lifeblood are the staff behind the scenes.

Everyone cherishes unheralded workers who turn up at all hours in all weathers, and do it with a smile.

Which is why there has been such sorrow at the death of the hugely popular ‘Big’ John McPherson at the age of just 54.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Lives

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Lives
more inRacing Lives