'Dessie has done it' - how everyone's favourite grey overcame his greatest nemesis and captured a nation's hearts

Rarely can so many people have ever gathered on a racecourse seemingly all wanting exactly the same thing.

On March 16, 1989, an atrocious day that brought snow, wind and an absurd amount of rain couldn’t stop 58,000 people fighting their way to Prestbury Park hoping to see by far the most popular horse in training, perhaps the most popular of all time, try to overcome his greatest nemesis: the Cheltenham hill.

And, true to form, Desert Orchid duly rewarded them.