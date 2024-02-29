David Jennings: 'If the ground dries out a bit, he's a corking bet in the Ultima at 16-1'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's our Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
It would be pretty depressing if Corbetts Cross wasn't good enough to mop up the National Hunt Chase, wouldn't it? I fully expected him to be the leading staying novice chaser at the start of the season and, while the campaign hasn't exactly gone according to plan, surely he's different class to this lot. I can envisage Derek O'Connor lobbing along in second gear most of the way and proving too classy from the last. He was 7-2 earlier in the week and, while 11-4 may look skimpy now, it wouldn't shock me were he to go off 6-4 on the day. People are cottoning on to the fact he might just be a cut above this sort of grade.
How do you see the Champion Hurdle now?
I've been hosting a few preview nights over the last few days and it has surprised me to hear quite a few trainers and jockeys say how common it is for horses to get mucus in their lungs, and how quickly most recover from the infection. It is not a big deal, the only thing that is a big deal is the timing of it. If Constitution Hill is scoping clean from this weekend onwards, I suspect he will run and I would expect him to win. He's the best hurdler I've ever clapped eyes on so how could you ever back against him in any race, even allowing for this scare?
Published on 29 February 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 18:00, 29 February 2024
