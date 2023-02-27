David Jennings: 'He's my banker of the week and there is still some 10-1 available'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is deputy Ireland editor David Jennings.
What's your best bet of the meeting?
Walking On Air in the Pertemps Final. I was sure he'd get a bigger hike than 5lb for winning a qualifier very easily at Exeter and he remains unexposed given he's had only six starts in his whole career. There is still double figures available if you shop around and, off a mark of 138, I'll be bitterly disappointed if he doesn't go very close.
Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 February 2023
