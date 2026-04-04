'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'

Lady Cobham, who has died at the age of 82, has been remembered as a "lucky" owner and "a lovely lady" by those who trained her small but successful string of horses.

Her greatest triumphs came with the prolific Air Pilot , who won seven Listed or Group races.

That horse's name was no coincidence. Lady Cobham was the second wife of aviation tycoon Sir Michael Cobham, whose father founded the family aerospace and defence firm and was a pioneer aviator who was thought to be the inspiration for WE Johns's fictional pilot and adventurer Biggles — after whom her 2023 Bunbury Cup winner was named.