Best Mate wins his third Gold Cup - and Henrietta Knight performs her own iconic dash into the arms of her husband
Greatest Festival Moments - No. 10
Knight and Biddlecombe's joyous reunion
The formbook says Best Mate carried 11st 10lb to victory in the 2004 Cheltenham Gold Cup but that fails to acknowledge the heavy burden of history that weighed not only on him but also on the shoulders of his hugely popular trainer, Henrietta Knight.
Already the hero of two Gold Cups, Best Mate had the opportunity to take his place alongside Arkle, widely recognised as the greatest chaser of all time, who 38 years earlier had achieved his third successive victory in chasing's benchmark race.
Published on 1 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:00, 1 March 2024
- 'It was just mayhem' - Ireland finds its voice again as Imperial Call ends its Gold Cup drought
- Pulled up after two hurdles - but Cheltenham still shows a great champion the reverence he was owed
- All that frustration - but finally the catharsis as One Man gets his crowning moment
- Boos give way to something magical as a vanquished hero gets the stirring send-off he deserved
- 'It was quite humbling, an experience I'll never forget - it was right up there with being in the Olympic velodrome'
