Best Mate wins his third Gold Cup - and Henrietta Knight performs her own iconic dash into the arms of her husband

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 10

Knight and Biddlecombe's joyous reunion

The formbook says Best Mate carried 11st 10lb to victory in the 2004 Cheltenham Gold Cup but that fails to acknowledge the heavy burden of history that weighed not only on him but also on the shoulders of his hugely popular trainer, Henrietta Knight.

Already the hero of two Gold Cups, Best Mate had the opportunity to take his place alongside Arkle, widely recognised as the greatest chaser of all time, who 38 years earlier had achieved his third successive victory in chasing's benchmark race.