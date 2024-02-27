All that frustration - but finally the catharsis as One Man gets his crowning moment

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 13

One Man finally has his day

Commentators can be brutally economic when expressing what they know will be a familiar thought. Eight words were all Graham Goode needed in the 1997 Cheltenham Gold Cup: "Once again, One Man has hit the wall..."

It might as well have been an epitaph for his career. The pride of Gordon Richards' Cumbrian stable, One Man was nine years old, a known quantity. There had been many big days but he had his own personal glass ceiling: he couldn't get up the Cheltenham hill.