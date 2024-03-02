FeatureGreatest Festival Moments
A guttural cacophony of ecstasy as Kauto Star and Denman fleetingly threaten the most remarkable of happy endings
Greatest Festival Moments - No. 9
Kauto and Denman blow the roof off
Watching the 2011 Gold Cup replay never fails to trigger an involuntary emotional reflex.
There was so much going on, so many background layers that infused the various permutations with all of that pent-up anticipation, jump racing purists had invested more of themselves than seems imaginable these days. It was the apex of a golden era for the sport's marquee event.
Published on 2 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:22, 2 March 2024
more inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
- Best Mate wins his third Gold Cup - and Henrietta Knight performs her own iconic dash into the arms of her husband
- 'It was just mayhem' - Ireland finds its voice again as Imperial Call ends its Gold Cup drought
- Pulled up after two hurdles - but Cheltenham still shows a great champion the reverence he was owed
- All that frustration - but finally the catharsis as One Man gets his crowning moment
- Boos give way to something magical as a vanquished hero gets the stirring send-off he deserved
