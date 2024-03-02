A guttural cacophony of ecstasy as Kauto Star and Denman fleetingly threaten the most remarkable of happy endings

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 9

Kauto and Denman blow the roof off

Watching the 2011 Gold Cup replay never fails to trigger an involuntary emotional reflex.

There was so much going on, so many background layers that infused the various permutations with all of that pent-up anticipation, jump racing purists had invested more of themselves than seems imaginable these days. It was the apex of a golden era for the sport's marquee event.