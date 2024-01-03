Remembering those we said goodbye to in 2023 who left their mark on racing

Paul Barber, joint-owner of Cheltenham Gold Cup winners See More Business and Denman, heads the list of racing personalities who have died in the last 12 months.

Barber, a dairy farmer and cheese tycoon who passed away on June 18 aged 80, appointed former jump jockey Paul Nicholls as the trainer at Manor Farm Stables, Ditcheat, in 1991.

As well as landlord, he was friend and mentor to Nicholls, who said of the man he regarded as a second father: “I certainly wouldn't be where I am without his help and advice . . . My lucky break in life was meeting him.”