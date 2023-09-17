Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

'You have to get your hands on better quality all the time' - Adrian Keatley sets out his vision of the future

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Some regard premierisation and proposals for two-tier racing as a threat – Adrian Keatley sees them as a cue to get better and bigger.

The trainer, whose Ballymount Boy went close in the Acomb Stakes at York last month, won the Irish 1,000 Guineas in his home country before moving to Malton in 2020 and is focused on improving the standard and size of his string.

Published on 17 September 2023Last updated 17:00, 17 September 2023
