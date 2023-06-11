Why a Listed race at York will tell us more about Haydock winner's Nunthorpe claims

We had to wait until late in the piece this weekend for a performance to take the breath away but Al Asifah made up for what had gone before with a tremendous win at Goodwood. She has no big-race entries yet but her next steps are eagerly anticipated.
Ed Bethell’s Regional didn’t attract quite the same attention, but Bethell also has reason to get excited following the five-year-old's win in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.
The Nunthorpe was mooted by the trainer afterwards, with the Listed City Walls Stakes at York possibly used as a bridge to the Group 1 contest on the Knavesmire in August.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in