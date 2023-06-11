Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureAnte-Post Angles
premium

Why a Listed race at York will tell us more about Haydock winner's Nunthorpe claims

author image
Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor
Al Asifah: no big-race entries but created big impression at Goodwood
Al Asifah: no big-race entries but created big impression at Goodwood Credit: Mark Cranham

We had to wait until late in the piece this weekend for a performance to take the breath away but Al Asifah made up for what had gone before with a tremendous win at Goodwood. She has no big-race entries yet but her next steps are eagerly anticipated.

Ed Bethell’s Regional didn’t attract quite the same attention, but Bethell also has reason to get excited following the five-year-old's win in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The Nunthorpe was mooted by the trainer afterwards, with the Listed City Walls Stakes at York possibly used as a bridge to the Group 1 contest on the Knavesmire in August.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 June 2023
icon
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles