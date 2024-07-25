FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureData Points
premium
'Where are all the middle-distance horses?' goes the cry. Here's the answer - and it's not good news for Britain and France
Where are all the good middle-distance horses?
It is a lament most commonly replayed on social media and across more traditional forums in two quite specific instances.
The first of these is when the Derby or King George markets lack competitiveness, either dominated by Ballydoyle or with a small field on the cards.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inData Points
Last updated
Copy
more inData Points
- Never out of the headlines and blamed for the sport's issues - but just what is the truth about prize-money in British racing?
- High-profile changes were made to the British jumps season - did they have an impact or has the sport just rearranged the deckchairs?
- The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
- The numbers you need to solve the Cheltenham Festival handicaps - and four horses who fit the bill next week
- Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse
more inData Points
- Never out of the headlines and blamed for the sport's issues - but just what is the truth about prize-money in British racing?
- High-profile changes were made to the British jumps season - did they have an impact or has the sport just rearranged the deckchairs?
- The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
- The numbers you need to solve the Cheltenham Festival handicaps - and four horses who fit the bill next week
- Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse