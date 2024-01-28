Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

'We're delighted to have them on board' - George Scott becomes the latest Newmarket trainer on Highclere's books

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

George Scott has joined the roster of the much respected Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicates by being sent a two-year-old to train in the famous two-tone blue silks for 2024.

The Newmarket trainer, who first took out a licence in 2014, finished just one shy of his best seasonal tally of 37 winners in 2023 and achieved his highest prize-money haul of more than £372,000.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 January 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:07, 28 January 2024

icon
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine