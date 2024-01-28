'We're delighted to have them on board' - George Scott becomes the latest Newmarket trainer on Highclere's books

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

George Scott has joined the roster of the much respected Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicates by being sent a two-year-old to train in the famous two-tone blue silks for 2024.

The Newmarket trainer, who first took out a licence in 2014, finished just one shy of his best seasonal tally of 37 winners in 2023 and achieved his highest prize-money haul of more than £372,000.