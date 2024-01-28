'We're delighted to have them on board' - George Scott becomes the latest Newmarket trainer on Highclere's books
George Scott has joined the roster of the much respected Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicates by being sent a two-year-old to train in the famous two-tone blue silks for 2024.
The Newmarket trainer, who first took out a licence in 2014, finished just one shy of his best seasonal tally of 37 winners in 2023 and achieved his highest prize-money haul of more than £372,000.
