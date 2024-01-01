Tom Segal with a 20-1 bet for Cheltenham - plus more top tipsters with their best ante-post picks

Stayers' Hurdle, Cheltenham, March 14, 10-1 with bet365 (8-1 generally)



The key to winning this event is in the name because non-stayers simply don’t come home in front and I backed a definite weak finisher last season in Teahupoo. He travelled like the best horse in the race and touched 1.7 in running, but wilted up the hill and was outstayed late on.

If there were a two-and-a-half-mile Champion Hurdle then Teahupoo would be a good thing, but he won’t get three miles up Cheltenham’s stiff finish and is an opposable market leader.