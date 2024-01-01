FeatureAnte-Post Special
premium
Tom Segal with a 20-1 bet for Cheltenham - plus more top tipsters with their best ante-post picks
Racing Post experts find the best value available following a packed Christmas and New Year schedule
Crambo
Stayers' Hurdle, Cheltenham, March 14, 10-1 with bet365 (8-1 generally)
The key to winning this event is in the name because non-stayers simply don’t come home in front and I backed a definite weak finisher last season in Teahupoo. He travelled like the best horse in the race and touched 1.7 in running, but wilted up the hill and was outstayed late on.
If there were a two-and-a-half-mile Champion Hurdle then Teahupoo would be a good thing, but he won’t get three miles up Cheltenham’s stiff finish and is an opposable market leader.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inThe Last Word
- International flavour not missed after Gavin Sheehan and Bryony Frost serve up a Cheltenham epic
- Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
more inThe Last Word
- International flavour not missed after Gavin Sheehan and Bryony Frost serve up a Cheltenham epic
- Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup