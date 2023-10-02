Time for a first crack at the Cheltenham Festival with this multiple Grade 1 winner at a massive price

Sometimes you've just got to admit you were beaten by a better horse.

Westover did this column proud in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday - and did at least collect the place money – but he was beaten by a freak, an unbeaten three-year-old who was simply in a different league. Well done to all connected with Ace Impact.

The French star's magnificent win was the highlight of a brilliant weekend of racing, not just in Paris but also at Newmarket, where Vandeek stole the show in the Middle Park.