- More
'The opportunity came up and I took it with both hands' - Irish conditional joins Grand National-winning trainer
Plus: 16-year-old member of famous racing dynasty takes first ride under rules
Exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
Aspiring Irish jockey Dylan White said he could not refuse an offer to join Donald McCain and has moved to Britain and turned conditional as he looks to advance his career.
White, 19, has an interesting background. He is from a non-racing family in Dublin but horses caught his attention and he started riding at a local centre, albeit initially learning to ride bareback.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
- 'Who knows where it will lead?' - Wetherby racecourse welcomes surprise link-up with Football League club
- Paul Nicholls snaps up promising 17-year-old jockey as conditional for new jumps season
- Sisters from a racing dynasty make history with joint-training licence
- 'You've got to be big in this game to survive' - struggling trainer hands in licence and returns to his roots as assistant
- Queen Mother's Cup-winning rider offers to share champagne prize with disqualified rival after being awarded race three days later
- 'Who knows where it will lead?' - Wetherby racecourse welcomes surprise link-up with Football League club
- Paul Nicholls snaps up promising 17-year-old jockey as conditional for new jumps season
- Sisters from a racing dynasty make history with joint-training licence
- 'You've got to be big in this game to survive' - struggling trainer hands in licence and returns to his roots as assistant
- Queen Mother's Cup-winning rider offers to share champagne prize with disqualified rival after being awarded race three days later