'The opportunity came up and I took it with both hands' - Irish conditional joins Grand National-winning trainer

Aspiring Irish jockey Dylan White said he could not refuse an offer to join Donald McCain and has moved to Britain and turned conditional as he looks to advance his career.

White, 19, has an interesting background. He is from a non-racing family in Dublin but horses caught his attention and he started riding at a local centre, albeit initially learning to ride bareback.