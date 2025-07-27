Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

'The opportunity came up and I took it with both hands' - Irish conditional joins Grand National-winning trainer

Plus: 16-year-old member of famous racing dynasty takes first ride under rules

Exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Aspiring Irish jockey Dylan White said he could not refuse an offer to join Donald McCain and has moved to Britain and turned conditional as he looks to advance his career.

White, 19, has an interesting background. He is from a non-racing family in Dublin but horses caught his attention and he started riding at a local centre, albeit initially learning to ride bareback.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Grapevine

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine