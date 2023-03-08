The five-horse trainer mixing it with the big guns thanks to homebred star

It was no surprise Nicky Henderson was among the winners at Newbury last week, but he was not the only man to do the village proud at its local track.

There was also success for Henderson's Lambourn counterparts Harry Derham, Dominic Ffrench Davis and – most notably – William de Best-Turner, who was enjoying just his second winner since 2006. Both have come this season courtesy of the homebred Calgary Tiger, who surprised at 50-1 when scoring at Wincanton strike but obliged as 13-8 joint-favourite on Friday.

De Best-Turner has been training since the 1990s, having entered the sport as an apprentice three decades earlier. He rode two winners on the Flat and five more have followed as a trainer, although there is confidence that number will grow soon thanks to Calgary Tiger.