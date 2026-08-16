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'The family said I was daft for giving up' - the 82-year-old farm owner and businessman back training winners
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'The family said I was daft for giving up'
When racing is in your blood it is hard to give it up, even if you are 82 and have numerous other booming businesses to run.
So it is no huge surprise that Ray Craggs is now training horses once again at the Sedgefield farm where he has lived his entire life.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- 'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
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- End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners
- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
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