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'The family said I was daft for giving up' - the 82-year-old farm owner and businessman back training winners

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

'The family said I was daft for giving up'

When racing is in your blood it is hard to give it up, even if you are 82 and have numerous other booming businesses to run.

So it is no huge surprise that Ray Craggs is now training horses once again at the Sedgefield farm where he has lived his entire life.

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