'Tesco was my only plan' - young Ryder out to make name for herself under tutelage of colourful trainer

The postcard always welcomes correspondence from expat Gary Brown, who now trains in Wiltshire and lives in Marlborough, but has spent enough time in the company of enduring Lambourn figure Sir Anthony McCoy to know a good jockey when he sees one – and he reckons young protege Izzi Ryder is one to watch.

From Newbury, Ryder has a showjumping background but turned conditional this year and two weeks ago rode her first winner under that status at Uttoxeter when Eaton Lady struck in a handicap hurdle.

She started with Mick Channon and then linked up with Brown, an ally of 20-time champion jockey McCoy, who has schooled alongside Ryder.