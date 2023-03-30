Ten out of ten for Ellis - an outrageous achievement recognised on both sides of the Irish Sea

We have witnessed a whole host of terrific achievement in the point-to-point scene over the years. We had Adrian Maguire, Mark O’Hare and Derek O’Connor all managing to ride six winners on a single day, whilst Brian McLernon, John Berry and Jamie Codd each left a fixture having ridden every single winner on the card.

O’Connor has broken the 100-winner mark in a single season and continues to break new ground with every winner he rides as his record-breaking career tally currently stands at 1,306. Incredible.

In the training ranks, both PP Hogan and David Christie are the only two handlers to have each trained five horses to win more than 15 point-to-points, while Donnchadh Doyle sent out an astonishing seven winners in a single afternoon on March 11 back in 2018, a feat all the more remarkable when it is remembered that four of these were recorded in the ultra-competitive four-year-old maiden division.