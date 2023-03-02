Team effort at Kingston Blount as familiar faces linked to Cheltenham watch the action unfold

While clocking in at point-to-points last weekend, I spotted two men whose names will forever be linked with Cheltenham.

Simon Claisse, who in this drought-defining period is probably glad to be the ex-clerk of the course and manager there, was leading up at Kingston Blount in Oxfordshire on Saturday where his partner, Annabel England, ran Marton Abbey.

Her son Elliott rode the seven-year-old to victory in a maiden race, and Claisse’s smile as he led in the winner could not have been broader had he just been knighted for services to racing.