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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury

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Roger Teal prepares to move on from historic Lambourn base

Roger Teal will soon bid farewell to the historic Windsor House Stables, although the Group 1-winning trainer has no plans to leave Lambourn, and a move across the village is imminent. 

Teal took over the lease from Harry Dunlop in December 2019 and registered his first victory at the highest level the following summer when Oxted landed the July Cup at Newmarket. The yard favourite backed that up with another Group 1 success in the 2021 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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