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Star international jockey set to be a more familiar face in Britain this year - plus another rider returns to native South Africa
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More British rides for Demuro as part of retainer?
Cristian Demuro made his first appearance in Britain this year at Newbury's Classic trials meeting, but the star international jockey could be set for more regular visits to the country at the biggest fixtures.
Demuro, who has the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, every French classic, the Dubai Sheema Classic and major wins in Japan on his remarkable CV, was appointed Nurlan Bizakov's retained rider in France last year.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
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