Sprints took centre stage on a busy Saturday and one result at Newbury summed up the rather sorry state of the division
It is striking the Group sprints have been more confusing than the big handicaps this year, but blindly following Richard Spencer seems the way to go after he landed the Ladbrokes Gold and Silver Cup double at Ayr.
The Newmarket trainer had already won the International and Stewards' Cup with Two Tribes, who was overshadowed in Scotland's biggest Flat race when stablemate Run Boy Run held on for his greatest success. He was always prominent and George Wood rode like a jockey full of confidence, probably due to similar tactics working on 8-1 Candy for the same connections earlier in the day in the Silver Cup.
With the rest of the season in mind, the big lesson to learn is the way the horses have been campaigned to this point. Run Boy Run was 0-8 before this weekend and Candy 0-5, but this was the first time either raced on soft ground in 2025, and they loved it. It was a case of two talented horses on falling marks scoring when conditions turned in their favour and it is possible that could become a common theme this autumn.
