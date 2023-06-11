Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Sought-after half-sister to Battaash could be one to remember for resurgent Bond operation

racing grapevine

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

It could be a significant week in the efforts to get the familiar colours of the late Reg Bond back on the big stage as the wraps look set to come off a sought-after two-year-old half-sister to Battaash.

The Grapevine has been keeping tabs on the regally bred juvenile crop bought privately by Bond Thoroughbreds after Derby-winning owner Saleh Al Homaizi defaulted on payment for a string of horses knocked down to agent Richard Knight at the sales last year.

Read the full story

Racing Post staff
Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 16:03, 11 June 2023
